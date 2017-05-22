Blake is back!

Former World 100 meters champion Yohan Blake is satisfied with his performance at the Jamaica International Invitational meet on May 20.

Blake, who was out of action for more than one year due to injury, signaled a return to form as he motored to victory in 9.93 seconds, ahead of Americans Ronnie Baker, who was second in 9.98 seconds, and Mike Rodgers who was third in 10.02.

Blake took the lead at half way and won going away.

“It’s always good to start off the season with a 9.93,” Blake said. “I’m feeling really good … and it gives me great confidence going forward and a time to aim for at the London World Championships.”

Blake holds the second fastest times over the 100 meters and 200 meters — 9.69 and 19.26 respectively. The world records for those events (9.58 and 19.19) are held by his compatriot Usain Bolt.

The London World Championships will be held August 4-13 .

http://www.caribbeannationalweekly.com/featured/yohan-blake-back-in-fighting-form/