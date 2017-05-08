Winning Combine-nation

For the first time in its 15-year history, the Combined Islands won the City of Lauderhill International T20 Night Cricket Tournament.

They lifted the Mayor’s Cup Saturday after defeating Jamaica by 32 runs.

Batting first, Combined Islands rallied to 169 for 6 in 20 overs with R. Ebanks leading the way with a mighty 51 including five fours and three sixes. P. Davis ended on 34 not out, while captain Joey Pierre chipped in with 25 and A. Scott scored 22. Bowling for Jamaica, O. Brown, Gavin Wallace, Omari Williams and Elvis Watson each took one wicket.

In reply, the Jamaican batsmen got good starts but failed to build substantial innings due to accurate bowling.

Sheldon Ervin topscored with 43, supported by Williams who made 36, Wallace 20 and Shane Forde 18. Bowling for Combined Islands, MVP David Braithwaite bagged 4 for 27 and G. White claimed 3 for 20.

Williams earned the tournament MVP award; Syed Hassan from Pakistan got the award for most runs and Watson the award for most wickets.