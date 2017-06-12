Windies level One Day series with four wicket win

Embarrassed by their 63-run defeat in the opening one day international, West Indies responded with a four-wicket win over Afghanistan to level the one-day international series in St Lucia on Sunday.

The hosts skittled out the tourists for just 135.

After West Indies’ quicks dominated Afghanistan, Shai Hope’s unbeaten 48 and a 33-run knock from Evin Lewis guided the hosts to 138-6 with 64 balls remaining.

Afghanistan – like they did in game one – won the toss and opted to bat first at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, but they struggled to get going.

Jason Holder (2-38), Shannon Gabriel (2-25), Alzarri Joseph (2-15) and Ashley Nurse (2-33) starred with the ball as the tourists slumped to 51-6 in the 17th over.

Noor Ali Zadran (8), Javed Ahmadi (9), Rahmat Shah (1), Samiullah Shenwari (2) and Asghar Stanikzai (11) were quickly sent back to the pavilion.

Gulbadin Naib was the only batsman to offer any real resistance, his 51 runs helping the Afghans post a respectful total after he was the last wicket to fall.

Teenage sensation Rashid Khan, 18, left the Windies in a spin last time out following his remarkable seven-wicket haul.

Despite finishing with figures of 3-26, Hope and Lewis, along with Rovman Powell (17), Kieran Powell (12) and Holder (11 not out) ensured there will be a series decider on Wednesday.