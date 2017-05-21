West Indies gain five ratings points

The West Indies have picked up five ratings points from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Test Team Rankings.

Although still in eighth place, Director of Cricket in the region, Jimmy Adams, is pleased to see the team gain points in the rankings.

“I’m happy that the effort of the squad in the recent Test series vs Pakistan has been recognized in the gaining of valuable ranking points,” Adams said.

“Our long-term aim is to strengthen, over time, all relevant aspects of our game and one yardstick to measure our success will be where we lie in the international rankings. Well done to the team on this achievement.”

India, South Africa, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka are the teams ahead of the West Indies.

The team is now in preparation for an International home series against Afghanistan from May 30 to June 14 when the West Indies will play three international Twenty20s and three One Day Internationals. That will be followed by five ODIs and one Twenty20 against India from June 23 to July 9.

The India series will offer the West Indies an opportunity to gain automatic qualification for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The West Indies will play the T20s against Afghanistan at Warner Park on June 2, 3 and 5 with the three ODIs set for June 9, 11, and 14 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The regional side will play the first two ODIs against India at the Queen’s Park Oval on June 23 and 25. The third and fourth ODI’s are scheduled for the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on June 30 and July 2 while the fifth and final ODI and T20 have been scheduled for Sabina Park on July 6 and 9 respectively.