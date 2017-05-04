West Indies bundle out Pakistan to level home series

The West Indies’ Test team turned in a gritty final-day display against Pakistan to level their home three-match series in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

Shannon Gabriel starred with the ball as the West Indies’ seam attack bundled Pakistan for 81 to win by 106 runs and set up a deciding final test in Dominica next week.

Pakistan appeared likely to win the test and the three-match series when they limited the Windies to 268 all out to leave a fourth-innings target of 188.

However, West Indies bowlers expertly exploited a pitch offering variation in bounce to reduce Pakistan to 36-7 and sealed a comprehensive victory after a brief fightback from Sarfraz Ahmed (23) and 3(20).

Gabriel finished with figures of 5-11 from 11 overs, while fellow quicks Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph also impressed en route to 3-23 and 2-42 respectively.

The hosts began the day on 264-9 and added just four to that total before Yasir Shah had Devendra Bishoo (20) caught at mid-off to finish with 7-94.

Pakistan survived the first six overs of their chase without losing a wicket but then things fell apart for the visitors.