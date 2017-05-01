VCB opens season with 11.06 win in Gainsville

Jamaica’s former world and Olympic champion Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica made her seasonal 100 meter debut, with a 11.06 second clocking to beat Trinidad’s Kelly-Ann Baptiste who clocked 11.15, at the Tom Jones Memorial Classic in Gainesville, Florida.

The highlight of the meet was triple Olympic medallist Tori Bowie’s world-leading 22.09 performance in the 200 meters.

The run, coming in her season’s debut over the half lap, was the second fastest ever by Bowie, who won 100 meters silver, 200 meters bronze and 4×100 meters gold at the Olympics in Brazil last year.

Bowie dominated the race, with Quanera Hayes, the current world leader in the 400 meters, a distant second in 22.55, a lifetime best.

There were also strong early season sprint performances across the late afternoon programme.

Noah Lyles was equally dominant in the men’s 200 meters, winning in 20.16, the second fastest of his career, well clear of Portugal’s David Lima and Olympic champion Kerron Clement, who clocked 20.67 and 20.84 respectively.