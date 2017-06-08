Trinidad fall to USA in World Cup Qualifier

A double strike from Christian Pulisic kept Trinidad and Tobago firmly rooted at the bottom of the table of the CONCACAF hexagonal World Cup Qualifying round on Thursday night in Denver, Colorado.

The twin island republic’s journey on the Road to Russia seems to be all but grinding to a halt despite a spirited first half performance in which the Trinidadians could have seized the initiative on more than one occasion but were let down by indecisive finishing.

After a goalless first half the hosts came out more purposeful and were duly rewarded in the 53nd minute when Pulisic popped up to slot home from close range.

The 18-year-old striker was at it again four minutes later to ram home from an angle to give his team full points.

The win leaves the United States in a tentative third place with five points while Trinidad remain on three points in sixth.