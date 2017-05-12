Top stars for Jamaica Invitational meet

Some of the world’s top athletes will participate in the May 20 Jamaica International Invitational meet at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Meet director Donald Quarrie announced Wednesday that the stellar lineup is led by Elaine Thompson, the double sprint champion at last year’s Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Others confirmed are Olympic 400 meters champion Allyson Felix of the United States; 2015 World Championship 100 meters hurdler Danielle Williams of Jamaica; 2016 Olympic silver medalist Nia Ali of the US and her compatriot, Kristi Castlin, a bronze medalist in that event.

Trinidadian Michelle Lee Ahye, a finalist in the Olympic 100 meters last year, and Morolake Akinosun, a member of the US gold medal sprint relay team, will also compete.

In the men’s 100 meters, former world record holder Asafa Powell will take on a field that includes American Mike Rodgers, and fellow Jamaican 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Kemar Bailey Cole.

Rising Canadian star Andre DeGrassi will run the 200 meters against American LaShawn Merritt and Alonso Edward of Panama. The latter won silver behind Usain Bolt at the World Championships in Berlin in 2009 and was a finalist at the distance in Rio last year.

That event also includes rising star Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain and Rasheed Dwyer.

The men’s 400 meters will have Grenada’s Bralon Taplin, Jamaica’s record holder Rusheen McDonald, Kevin Borlee, Javon Francis and Tony McQuay of the US.