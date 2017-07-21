Tickets for Hero CPL on sale!

Tickets are on sale for the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which starts August 4 in St. Lucia with 2016 runners-up St. Lucia Stars playing Trinbago Knight Riders at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Action switches to Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida on August 5. There, the Barbados Tridents will play defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs; and Guyana Amazon Warriors take on St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Shamar Springer

One player looking forward to the action is Barbadian all rounder Shamar Springer who won fans for his “chest roll” dance move at the ICC U19 World Cup in 2016.

He is planning to keep fans of the Barbados Tridents team happy with more than his signature moves during the Hero CPL.

“You can expect some good performances once I get the chance to play and some entertainment as well,” he told Loop News. “I’m thinking about another dance move, but I’m not certain of it yet.”

Springer was 18 when the West Indies youths won the ICC World Cup. He is hoping to have another successful experience in his second season with the Tridents.

“I am motivated by having the ability to perform well on the cricket field, to see people smile and connect with them. I look forward to doing great things. My goals are to do well for myself, my team and win the tournament,” he said.

Springer is eager to play alongside New Zealander Kane Williamson, the prolific top-order batsman who will play for Barbados Tridents.

“He is one of the best batsmen in the world right now and I think I can pick his brain a bit and gain some tips from him,” he said.

Tickets availability

The Hero CPL ends September 9. Tickets can be purchased online from www.cplt20.com/buy-tickets.

In the opening match, the “Stars” are being led by former West Indies and Windward Islands captain Darren Sammy. They also have Sri Lankan fastbowler Lasith Malinga, Australian allrounder Shane Watson and Johnson Charles of St. Lucia in their lineup.

Damien O’Donohoe, CEO of Hero CPL, said: “St. Lucia is a stunning island and the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a great place to watch cricket. The St. Lucian fans have been such great supporters of Hero CPL and we can’t wait to see the stadium, named after the greatest St. Lucian cricketer, full for the matches in 2017.”