Thompson, McLeod win in Shangai Diamond League

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson and Omar McLeod scored win in their respective events in the Shangai Diamond League in China on Saturday.

Double Olympic sprint champion, Thompson, continued in the rich vein of her early season form when she won the 100 meters going away from the field in a time of 10.78 seconds. American Tori Bowie was second in 100.04 seconds while the Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou finished third. Trinidad’s Michell-Lee Ahye was fourth while Jamaicans Veronica Campbell-Brown and Christiania Williams were sixth and eighth respectively.

High hurdler McLeod was also in good nick. He romped to victory in 13.09 despite a strong challenge from Spain’s Orlando Ortega. China’s Xie Wenjun was fourth while McLeod’s Jamaican compatriot Hansle Parchment placed fourth.