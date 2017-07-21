Springer ready to roll for Barbados Trident in CPL

Shamar Springer’s his chest roll’ dance move at the ICC U19 World Cup in 2016 went viral in the cricketing world. The young cricketer is planning to keep fans of the Barbados Trident happy with a few more of his signature moves during the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Barbados will play the Jamaica Tallawahs on August 5 when the Caribbean Premier League comes to the Broward Central Park In Lauderhill, Florida.

“You can expect some good performances – once I get the chance to play – and some entertainment as well,” Shamar told Loop News.

Thinking of another dance

“I’m thinking about another dance move, but I’m not certain of it yet,” he said with a laugh.

The young all-rounder was just 18 when he and his West Indies U19 teammates took the ICC World Cup by storm. Shamar is hoping to have a similarly exhilarating experience as he joins the Barbados Tridents for a second year for the 2017 Hero CPL.

“I am motivated by having the ability to perform well on the cricket field, to see people smile and connect with them. I look forward to doing great things,” said Shamar. “My goals are to do well for myself, my team and win the tournament.”

He says young cricketers like him are keen to play in the tournament, adding, “I think it brings out the best in the cricketers here to strive to reach that stage.”

New Zealand Batsman

Springer is eager to spend time with fellow Barbados Trident, Kane Williamson of New Zealand.

“He is one of the best batsmen in the world right now and I think I can pick his brain a bit and gain some tips from him,” said Shamar.

The Hero CPL is one of the fastest growing leagues in world cricket. The Jamaica Tallawahs are defending champions but the Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Stars and Trinbago Knight Riders are gunning for their title. The 2017 tournament will run from 4 August – 9 September 2017, including the two days in Lauderhill.