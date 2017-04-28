Shaunae Miller-Uibo eyes 200m-400m double at World Champs

Bahamian 2016 Olympics 400-meter champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo has her sights set on the 200 meter/400 meter double at the IAAF Athletics World Championships in London this summer.

The talented athlete, who ran a wind-aided 21.90 in Clermont, Florida in mid-April, will have to outpace two of the fastest women of all time in the 200 meters, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson and Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, if she is to win the half-lap event but said her preparations to take them on has been going well.

Miller-Uibo welcome the change of schedule by IAAF officials to allow athletes more time to recuperate between events and signaled that her training was on track. She said it is going to take a lot of hard work in training as she was undergoing strength and speed training.

She added that she plans to run an equal amount of 200 meter and 400 meter races as she prepares to go for double gold in London in August.