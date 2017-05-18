Rookies called up for Jamaica

Seven newcomers have been named in Jamaica’s netball squad to face Barbados in a three-Test series from May 19-22.

Coach Jermaine Allison McCracken named Shimona Nelson, Mellisa Wright, Antoinette Stone, Zonasha Hinds, Tashike Salmon, Jodiann Ward and Latanya Wilson to the 15-member squad.

Missing are top players Romelda Aiken, Jhanielle Fowler Reid and Malysha Kelly. They are playing in professional leagues in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

The newcomers were named less than two weeks after senior players Khadijah Williams, Shanice Beckford and Nicole Dixon were suspended from the national program. There is some experience in shooter Thristina Harwood, and defenders Shamera Sterling and Stacian Facey.

The squad: Shooters —- Thristina Harwood, Rebecca Robinson, Shimona Nelson, Hasana Williams and Carlalee Tinglin. Centre Court —- AdeanThomas, Kerry-Ann Brown, Melissa Wright, Antoinette Stone and Zonasha Hinds. Defenders —- Shamera Sterling, Stacian Facey, Tashike Salmon, Jodiann Ward and Latanya Wilson.