Rock Island score 4-1 win over Lauderhill Lions in CASA Super League

Rock Island came up winners in last Saturday’s Caribbean American Soccer Association (CASA) Super League at the Lauderhill Park. The Rock Island team was bolstered by a hat trick from last year’s golden boot winner, Gavin Lister.

Team Haiti scored a thrilling 5-3 victory over Coral Springs. The effective Ruben Decis came up big after scoring all five goals for Team Haiti.

In the Masters League, Lion Masters, stopped Attackers 3-1 while Oldtymers edged South Fort Lauderdale Kickers 1-0.

Super league matches will continue on Saturday when Rockers FC battle Creekers Masters, Chapel Trail FC tackle Lauderdale FC, Creekers take on Lauderhill Juniors and Fort Lauderdale Blazers lock horns with Coral Springs FC.