Reggae Boyz suffer 1-0 loss to USA

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz suffered a 1-0 loss to their United States national football team in a friendly international at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Friday night.

Jordan Morris scored the winner for the Americans at the 59th minute, following a slick one-two pass with Benny Felihaber, that left the Jamaica defence flatfooted and forward slotted past substitute goalkeeper Ryan Thompson.

The Jamaicans feilded a largely inexperienced squad, with a number of local-based players getting a run in a match which served as preparation for the team’s upcoming defence of the Caribbean Cup, which is at the semi-final stage.

The Jamaican team struggled at times to create chances against Bruce Arena’s fluent team.

The Theodore ‘Tappa’ Whitmore coached Jamaicans’ biggest goal threat came on the counter and from the left flank where Oneil Fisher produced a cross that left the US defence exposed, but Romario Williams muffed a rebound high and wide from inside the six-yard box.

The USA is also preparing for a pair of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama in March.