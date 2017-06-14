Reggae Boyz lose 3-1 to Peru

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz, lost 3-1 to Peru in an international friendly in Arequipa Tuesday night.

The Theodore Whitmore coached Reggae Boyz is preparing for this summer’s Caribbean Cup and Gold Cup.

They were outclassed by the high-pressing Peruvians who opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Christian Cueva played a through ball to Paolo Guerrero who shot at goal. Goalkeeper Andre Blake parried the ball and the rebound fell to Edison Flores, who made no mistake from close range.

Jamaica took a long time to settle and was guilty of wayward passing in the first half. The hosts would double their lead in the 44th minute after Renato Tapia, who was left unmarked on a corner kick and headed the ball past Blake.

Peru continued to press in the second half forcing Jamaica to concede several corner kicks. It didn’t take long for the pressing to pay off as Paolo Guerrero, who after coming off because of a bloody nose, returned to the field of play and was almost immediately put through to slot home past Blake to make it 3-0 in the 59th minute.

Jamaica’s consolation came from the penalty spot in the 86th minute.

Owein Gordon drove into the box and was hit in the face by an errant arm from Nilson Loyola. The referee showed Loyola a yellow card and awarded Jamaica a penalty. Jermaine Johnson then calmly put the ball past Jose Carvalho.

Jamaica will turn its attention to the Caribbean Cup in Martinique where they play French Guiana in the first semi-final on June 22 at 6:00pm while Curacao will take on Martinique at 8:30pm.

The title will be decided on June 25 at 7:30pm.