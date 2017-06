Persistent showers in St Lucia washed out the deciding One Day international between the Windies and Afghanistan and forced a split the series on Wednesday.

The touring Afghanistan team had won the toss and opted to bat first but the rain was relentless, with the series evenly poised at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

The Windies – who swept the Twenty20 series – forced a deciding game three after claiming a four-wicket win on Sunday.