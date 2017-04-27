Penn Relays kicks off

The Penn Relays are set to begin today in Philadelphia, USA.

The meet is regarded as the biggest track and field in the United States and the three-day meet is expected to attract 15,000 athletes from high schools, colleges and track clubs in the US and the world, to participate in 300 events.

This is the 123rd edition of the Penn Relays which has always been held at the Franklin Field. A number of Caribbean teams are slated to continue the tradition of holding the region’s flag high at the relays this year.

During the Rio Olympics last year, 30 athletes who performed at the Penn Relays ended up winning gold medals.