Panamanian midfielder shot dead outside his home

Panama’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifying campaign was dealt a savage blow after midfielder, Amilcar Henriquez, was gunned down in the country’s Colon province..Henriquez’ killing was confirmed by the Panamanian National Police.

The police report that the 33-year-old midfielder was leaving his home when a gunman shot him several times. Another two people were wounded. Henriquez was taken to a nearby public hospital, where he died.

President Juan Carlos Varela condemned the killing on his Twitter account and called for authorities in Colon to hunt down those responsible.

Henriquez was a member of Panama’s national team and played the last 10 minutes of the most recent World Cup qualifier against the United States last month, a 1-1 draw.

He played his club football for Panamanian giants Arabe Unido and started both legs of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal defeat to FC Dallas earlier this year.