Olympic champion Omar McLeod to face high class field at Prefontaine Classic

Jamaica’s 2016 Olympic 110-metres hurdles champion, Omar McLeod, takes on a stacked field in the sprint hurdles event at the 2017 Prefontaine Classic set for Eugene, Oregon on May 26 and 27.

McLeod, the 2016 World number one, will take on the last four number-one sprint hurdlers that will include the last two Olympic Champions, the last two World Champions and the World Record Holder.

McLeod is the first sprint hurdler to break 10 seconds in the flat 100m and 13 seconds in the 110m hurdles but he will face four others who have also run under the 13-seconds.

The Jamaican Olympic champion and World Indoor Champion, will be challenged by world-record holder Aries Merritt (12.80), Russia’s Sergey Shubenkov (12.98) who is the defending world champion from Beijing in 2015, and American David Oliver, who boasts a personal best of 12.89.

McLeod’s best time is 12.87 seconds.

Also in the line-up will be Frenchman, Pascal Martinot-Lagarde (12.95) and Dimitri Bascou, (13.12) the Olympic bronze medalist and 2016 European champion, Andrew Pozzi, of Great Britain, who capped an undefeated indoor season in the 60 hurdles with a European Indoor gold.