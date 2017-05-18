A Marley goes NFL

Bob Marley’s grandson, Nico Marley, will be playing in the National Football League (NFL) next season. The 22-year-old linebacker has signed for the Washington Redskins.

The third generation Marley impressed during a rookie camp and was added to the Redskins’roster on Tuesday. While at Tulane University, the undrafted Marley was the all-time leader in tackles for loss with 50.

He racked up 319 tackles overall, as well as six sacks and four interceptions in 49 games.

Football is in his blood. His father, Rohan Marley, played at University of Miami with future NFL stars Ray Lewis and Warren Sapp. In 1993, he led the team in tackles before moving to Canada where he played in the Canadian Football League.