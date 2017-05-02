Kirani James’ poor form puts season ‘on pause’

Grenadian Olympic gold and silver medalist, Kirani James’, has placed his competitive season on pause as he works to rebound from some below par performances this season.

James, the2016 Olympic silver medalist and 2012 Olympic 400 meters champion, has had a relatively ordinary start to the 2017 season.

At the Grenada Invitational on April 8, James was a shadow of himself even though he won the 400 meters in an ordinary 45.44 seconds.

In his next outing, in the cold and rainy conditions at the 2017 Drake Relays in Iowa, in late April, the James champion looked out of sorts and faded badly to cross the line sixth in 46.21 seconds.

The race was won by James’ perennial rival, LaShawn Merritt, in 45.41 seconds.

“Anyone who has followed his illustrious career can tell he is not 100 per cent,” said James’ coach, Harvey Glance, told SportsMax.tv. “His season is on hold for now till we get him back to that point.”

James is reportedly suffering from a respiratory infection but Glance said he expects the 24-year-old Grenadian to be back to his best in due course.

“We have had six years of consistency and certainly look forward to many more,” Glance said.