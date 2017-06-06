Jamaica’s Shekeema Cunnignham takes double gold at Kick Boxing World Championships

Jamaica’s Shekeema Cunningham won two gold medals at the 2017 International Sport Kick Boxing Association (ISKA) Amateur Members Association World Championships in Athens, Greece.

Cunningham, who missed out on a spot in the team last year after not meeting the minimum training requirements, won gold in both points and continuous sparring.

Cunningham went into the tournament in good form, having won two gold medals at the World Taekwondo Federation last month.

Jamaica’s four-member team won four gold, three silver and a bronze medal at the tournament.