Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz set to get friendly with the U.S. National Team

The Reggae Boyz will kick off against the U.S. Men’s National Team in Chattanooga on February 3 at Finley Stadium set for 7 p.m. The match is expected to be broadcast live on FS1 and UniMas (simulcast on UDN) and on the U.S. Soccer’s official Facebook, Twitter (@ussoccer) and Instagram (@ussoccer) accounts.

Jamaica has already qualified for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup and are currently getting ready for the semifinals of the Caribbean Cup to be played in June.

Having met 23 times, the two sides have become well acquainted through the years. The team has found plenty of success against the Caribbean nation, going 13-2-8 all-time.

Somewhat surprisingly, the U.S. and Jamaica only first met in 1988, when the two nations were pitted in a two-leg series to book a place in the 1989 CONCACAF Championship, then the Final Round of World Cup Qualifying in CONCACAF.

The MNT held Jamaica to a scoreless draw during the first leg on July 24 in Kingston, before returning to St. Louis for the decisive fixture three weeks later. Defender Brian Bliss scored in the 18th minute and the U.S. entered halftime with a 1-0 lead, but Alton Sterling pulled Jamaica level after the break, giving the Reggae Boyz an important away goal in the 54th.

Veteran attacker Hugo Perez, one of the few U.S. players who had previously participated in World Cup Qualifying, earned a penalty and converted to give the MNT a 2-1 lead in the 68th minute.