Jamaica’s Natoya Goule could only manage an eighth place finish in the Doha Diamond League 800 meters on Friday.

Goule’s 2;01:59 found her way off the pace that was won by South African Caster Semenya in a season’s best of 1:56:61. Kenyans Margaret Wambu and Eunice Sum were second and third respectively.

African athletes copped the first five places in the middle distance event with Ethiopia’s Habitam Alemu and Genzebe Dibaba coming in fourth and fifth.