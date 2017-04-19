Jamaican Aljamain Sterling defeats Brazilian in UFC bout

Jamaican Aljamain Sterling defeated Brazilian Augusto Mendes by a unanimous decision on Saturday at Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC) in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday.

The judges’ scored Sterling a winner by were 29-28 across the board.

After a slow start Aljamain Sterling’s mixed martial arts skills were on point, as he feinted with kicks to keep his opponent on the backfoot.

Sterling (13-2) won for the first time since a finish of Johnny Eduardo in Dec. 2015, which brought him to 12-0.

Now back in the win column after a pair of losses, Sterling should be boosted by his all-around performance after admitting doubts about his style. Mendes goes back to the drawing board after an upset of Frankie Saenz in his previous outing.