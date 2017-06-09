Jamaica to make debut appearance at World Squash Champs

The Jamaica Squash Association (JSA) is to send a squad of the country’s top men’s players to the World Men’s Team Squash Championships scheduled for November 27 to December 3 in Marseilles, France.

Teams from 28 countries including defending champions, England, the US, India, Australia, Germany, and emerging global powerhouse, Egypt, will be contesting the championships.

Jamaica, along with Iraq and Israel, will be contesting the Championships for the first time.

The debutant team will most likely consist of the country’s top male players, with seven-time Jamaican and Caribbean Champion, Chris Binnie is expected to be the country’s number one player. The seasoned Binnia should be at ease on the world stage, having competed on the Professional Squash Association tour for more than three years.

Jamaica and Caribbean number two, Lewis Walters, is also tipped to make the side and the experienced professional should add further depth to the team.

Other likely candidates are former Jamaican and regional junior champion, Julian Morrison, and local number three, Bruce Burrowes.