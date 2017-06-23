Jamaica, Curacao advance to Caribbean Cup finals

Defending champions Jamaica and Curacao will contest the finals of the Caribbean Football Union Caribbean Cup on Sunday following victories over French Guiana and Martinique respectively in Fort-de-France, Martinique Thursday night.

Ten-man Jamaica battled back from a goal down to take French Guiana to penalties before advancing 4-2 from the spot.

The Reggae Boyz were forced to work hard to get the better of their opponents who were bolstered by the presence of former Chelsea star Florent Malouda. French Guiana’s enterprising play had Jamaica on the back foot early and it paid off in the 10th minute when Ludovic Baal put them 1-0 up.

However, as Malouda’s influence on the game waned, Jamaica managed to level the score in the 70th minute when Jermaine Johnson lashed in a low cross inside the box. The Reggae Boyz muffed several good chances to win in extra time but French Guiana held on to take the game to penalties.

However, after Michael Binns missed Jamaica’s first penalty, Owayne Gordon, Shamar Nicholson, Oneil Fisher and Cory Burke all scored for to ensure that the six-time champions advanced to Sunday’s finals 4-2. Rudy Evens and Jean-David Legrand muffed their spot kicks for French Guiana who will play off for third place as consolation.

Jamaica was joined in the final by Curacao who rallied from a goal down to defeat Martinique 2-1.

Yoann Arquin had given the home team the lead in the 17th minute. The lead would hold until the 57th minute when Gevaro Nepomuceno pulled Curacao level from the penalty spot. They would go on to take the lead in 76 when Rangelo Janga head home a cross after being left unmarked inside the box.