Jamaica, Combined Islands to clash in Lauderhill Int’l T20 Finals

The Combined Islands and Jamaica will meet on Saturday at Lauderhill Sports Park in the Lauderhill T20 Night Cricket final.

They play for the Mayor’s Cup, starting at 6:00.

Both teams easily beat their opponents, Trinidad and Tobago and Pakistan respectively, in the semi-finals which were also played at Lauderhill Sports Park last Saturday night.

In the curtain-raiser, the Combined Islands brushed aside defending champions Trinidad and Tobago by six wickets.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Combined Islands restricted the free-scoring ‘Trini’ batsmen to a paltry 92 in 17 overs. Timothy Surujbally (26) and Ken Singh (13) were the only batsmen to reach double figures.

In reply, Combined Islands raced to 93 for 4 in 10.5 overs with captain Joey Pierre laying the foundation with 46 not out including seven fours and one six.

In the feature encounter, unbeaten Jamaica easily defeated Pakistan by 126 runs. Batting first, Jamaica amassed 243 for 2 in their allotted 20 overs with Sherwyn Powell (75) and Omari Williams (48) sharing an opening stand of 114. Former Jamaica and West Indies all-rounder Danza Hyatt continued the momentum, smashing 58 not out including five fours and four sixes.

Pakistan faltered for 116 from 19.1 overs.