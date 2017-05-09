JADCO withdraws appeal against length of Russell ban

The Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) has withdrawn its appeal against the length of the ban slapped on West Indies cricketer Andre Russell due to an internal procedural error by its executive director Carey Brown.

Chairman of the JADCO Board, Alexander Williams, said the decision to withdraw was made after consultation with Jamaica’s Attorney General, during a press conference at JADCO’s office in Kingston on Monday.

Williams pointed out however, that despite the blunder, Brown maintains the full confidence of the board.

Russell is rated one of the best T20 all-rounders in the game. He was banned for a year in January after an independent disciplinary panel found him guilty of an anti-doping violation in 2015. The exciting cricketer had, on three consecutive occasions in 2015, failed to notify JADCO as to his location for possible drug testing. Russell was warned about the breaches, and asked on each occasion to explain his filing failure and he failed to do so.

JADCO appealed the length of the sentence but took an about turn due to the procedural foul up.

Russell’s attorneys also withdrew their appeal of the one-year sanction before an appeals panel at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Downtown Kingston.