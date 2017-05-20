 Injured Asafa Powell withdraws from Jamaica Invitational

Former world record holder Asafa Powell has opted out of the Jamaica International Invitational (JII) track meet set for the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday, May 20, due to injury.

The 34-year-old sprinter released a statement Thursday saying he has been forced to withdraw from the meet because of Achilles Tendonitis, an injury he picked up at the DOHA Diamond League meeting two weeks ago, which “unfortunately has not abated”.

Powell, in the statement said he is “bitterly disappointed at having to miss this meet, which he not only has been planning for, but looking forward to as this is one of my favourite meets for the season”.

He apologized to the JII and to his fans for “these unfortunate set of circumstances”.

Despite Powell’s absence, the JII still has the stars to fill the turnstiles.

Among them were LaShawn Merritt, Andre DeGrasse, Allyson Felix, Jasmin Stowers and Jenna Prandini.

Also down to compete are 2016 Olympics double gold medalist Elaine Thompson, Kristi Castlin, Francena McCorory, Kemar Bailey-Cole, Bralon Taplin, Zharnel Hughes, Shericka Jackson and Danielle Williams.