Go your way OJ

O.J. Simpson was granted parole Thursday after nine years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel raid. He successfully made his case in a nationally televised hearing that reflected America’s enduring fascination with the former football star.

With the ruling, the 70-year-old Simpson, who was convicted in 2008 of an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room, could be out of prison as early as October 1. He would have served the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence.

Bows head in prayer

After the four parole commissioners voted to offer him parole, Simpson lowered his head as if in prayer, then raised it up with a big smile.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” an emotional Simpson said while his sister, Shirley Baker, wept and hugged Arnelle Simpson, his daughter.

Then, as he was led down a hall, the former athlete raised his hands over his head in a victory gesture and said, “Oh, God, oh!”

All four parole commissioners cited his lack of a prior conviction, the low risk he might commit another crime, his community support and his release plans, which include moving to Florida.

Simpson appeared before the parole board hearing via video conferencing from Lovelock Correctional Center.

The hearing was chaired by Connie Bisbee, with Tony Corda, Adam Endel and Susan Jackson also in attendance via video conferencing from Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners headquarters in Carson City, Nevada. They voted 4-0 to grant his early release.

Simpson’s sentence had been scheduled to end Sept. 29, 2022.

Terms of parole

Under terms of the parole, Simpson is permitted to drink alcohol, but not to excess. If tests show he has a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, that will be considered excess.

Support from a victim

During the parole hearing, one of the two memorabilia dealers Simpson robbed, Bruce Fromong, said Simpson never pointed a gun at him during the confrontation. He said it was one of Simpson’s accomplices. Fromong said Simpson deserved to be released so he can be with his children, as he “is a good man.”

Could Return to Florida

Simpson has indicated he wants to return to Florida to reside after his parole. He resided in West Kendall, Florida prior to his arrest in 2007.