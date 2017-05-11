Germaine Mason honored with scholarship

The Jamaica Athletic Administrative Association (JAAA) has announced a scholarship to the G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport, in honor of high jumper Germaine Mason, who died on April 20 in a motor accident.

The Germaine Mason Scholarship will be awarded to a high school high jumper who excels academically, JAAA president Dr. Warren Blake announced on Wednesday.

Blake spoke at the launch of the Jamaica International Invitational meet which takes place May 20 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Mason, who died in East Kingston where he grew up, represented Jamaica at the youth and senior levels, before switching allegiance to Great Britain in 2006. He won that country’s first high jump medal in 80 years by copping silver at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

He cleared 2.34 meters, which is also Jamaica’s national record.