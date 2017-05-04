Ffriend bounces back

Jamaican basketball player cops MVP award despite manslaughter woes

Jamaican basketball player Kimani Ffriend, seems to have brushed his travails aside after being recently named Most Valuable Player in the Serbian Basketball League.

In the recently concluded season, Ffriend ,39, averaged 22 points and 11 rebounds per game for Dynamic. By virtue of his outstanding play, Ffriend accumulated the most index points (672) for the season and was named MVP.

During the 26 weeks of the league, Ffriend was MVP of the round seven times. His 221 rebounds was the second highest of the season as were his 486 points.

Ffriend is currently awaiting the verdict of his appeal on a vehicular manslaughter conviction for which he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

In September 2014, Ffriend was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for the death of Nevena Dragutinovic, a 30-year-old account executive. She was hit by a car being driven by Ffriend in Belgrade on the morning of November 3, 2012. Reports said she had just alighted from a taxi cab at about 4 a.m. when she was hit.

He appealed the verdict and was last in court for the appeal hearing in March. His is now awaiting the verdict which is expected in the coming weeks.