eZone named official cargo partner for Hero CPL

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) organizers have named eZone as its official express delivery service provider.

Based in Trinidad, eZone has been one of the Caribbean’s top courier services and has been mandated to ensure that all logistical issues, with regards to the shipping and clearing of teams and supporting teams’ equipment without hassle and in a timely manner for the tournament which will take place between 4 August and 9 September.

Commenting on the deal, Mr. Paul Pantin, eZone Director, said:

“eZone, with over 15 years of experience connecting the islands of the Caribbean through our logistics network, is proud to partner with the Hero CPL for their upcoming T20 competition in 2017. eZone prides itself for its fast and efficient service, and will leverage this to assist the Hero CPL in moving all their teams and supporting equipment between the islands for every match.”

The tournament bowls off August 4 at the Central Broward Regional Sports Park.