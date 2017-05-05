Elaine Thompson wins Diamond League opener over Schippers

Jamaica’s double Olympic sprint champion, Elaine Thompson, won the 200 meters at the Doha Diamond League in Qatar over her perennial rival Dafne Schippers.

Running out of lane 8, Thompson posted a season best time of 22:19 to beat Schippers (22:45) convincingly. The Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Talou was third in 22:77.

Though posting a season’s best of 23:00, Jamaican Simone Facey could only manage fourth while her compatriot and former World and Olympic champion, Veronica Campbell Brown was fifth in 23:09.