Dorian Scott wins Asst. Coach of The Year

Florida State University’s (FSU) Dorian Scott was last Sunday named the South Region’s Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

Scott, a two-time Jamaican Olympian shot-putter, had an outstanding season with his throwers.

He will be seeking to continue an outstanding year when the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships get underway at Hayward Field in Oregon on Wednesday.

Scott has six athletes competing at the championships, who have been the driving force behind the Seminoles team.

During the 2017 outdoor season three of Scott’s athletes – Kellion Knibb (discus), hammer thrower Veronika Kanuchova and Gleneve Grange (shot put) – established FSU records.

Austin Droogsma (shot put) and Emmanuel Onyia (discus) also did well for FSU this season.

They both reached number three in their respective events.

Scott, 35, was born in New Jersey to Jamaican parents. He represented Jamaica at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics in Beijing, China and London, respectively. He won gold medals in the shot put at the 2005 and 2010 Central American and Caribbean Games.