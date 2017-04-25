Chrissan Gordon opens with personal best in 400 meters

Jamaica’s Olympic mile relay silver medalist, Chrisann Gordon opened her 2017 athletic season with a personal best over 400 meters at Saturday’s LSU Alumni Gold track and field meet.

Gordon, 22,  represented Jamaica at the Rio Olympics as a member of the country’s mile relay squad. She finished in a time of 50.64 seconds at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Gordon, who represents Texas University, bettered her previous best of 51.02, done last year in San Salvador.

American two-time World Championships mile relay gold medal winner, Jessica Beard who was representing Empire Athletics and Zola Golden, also of Texas University, was were second and third respectively.

