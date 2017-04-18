Chris Gayle slams 10,000 T20 runs

T20 betting giant, Chris Gayle, became the first man to score 10,000 runs in T20 crciket when he slapped a commanding 77 off 38 balls for Royal Bangalore Challengers in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Gayle was only three runs short of the target when he strolled to the wicket and 68 short before the tournament bowled off. He experienced a poor run of form and was dropped for two matches.

He rebounded in style and blasted the bowling to all parts of the ground as he celebrated yet another milestone in his rich batting career, with seven sixes and five fours.

The hard-hitting Jamaican has 18 T20 centuries to his credit and the first man to score a ton in the shortened format of the game. Some 74 per cent of his runs have come from boundaries.

His 10,074 runs is 2,550 more than Brendan McCullum, who is in second place on the runs table. Gayle scored his runs in 290 matches with a strike rate of 149.51. Gayle has struck 743 sixes, while Kieron Pollard is second with 459.

The tormentor in chief of T20 bowlers, Gayle, has represented 19 different T20 teams.

Chris Gayle has not represented the West Indies since 2016 when he was part of the winning World Cup T20 team in India.