CASA All Stars lift Hazelle Rogers Trophy

CASA All Stars drubbed FC Spartans from Palm Beach 4-2 to win the Hazelle Rogers Trophy at Lauderhill Sports Complex last Saturday.

The match was part of annual Unifest celebrations which also featured netball matches.

In the Caribbean American Soccer Association Masters League, South Florida Kickers played to a 0-0 draw with Rockers FC.

Game two of the Masters League saw Lauderdale FC against Attackers FC. The Lauderdale team dominated for a 3-0 win through goals from prolific goalscorer Percival Stanigar, Kevin Barnett and Mark Campbell.

In game three, leading goalscorer Peter Marshall scored a penalty to give Creekers Masters a 1-0 win over Oldtymers FC.

The CASA Super and Masters League continues on Saturday at Lauderhill Sports Complex.