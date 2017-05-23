CASA All Stars defeat FC Spartan to win Hazelle Rogers Trophy

CASA All Stars delivered a 4-2 drubbing to FC Spartans from Palm Beach to grab the lion’s share of the spoils and the Hazelle Rogers trophy at the Lauderhill Sports Complex on Saturday. The match was part of the annual Unifest celebrations which also featured netball matches..

The match started out at an even pace as both teams sought to gain the ascendancy but eventually the Broward-based CASA All Stars proved their superiority on the day and came out deserved winners.

Other matches were played in the Caribbean American Soccer Association Masters League which saw South Florida kickers playing to a 0-0 draw with Rockers FC in keenly contested affair.

Game two of the Masters league featured Lauderdale FC clearly against Attackers FC. The Lauderdale team dominated their opponents and secured a 3-0 win through strikes from prolific goal scorer Percival Stanigar, Kevin Barnett and Mark Campbell.

Game three saw leading goal scorer Peter Marshall putting in a penalty after a defender handled the ball, to give Creekers Masters a 1-0 win over Oldtymers FC 1-0

The CASA Super and Masters League matches continue Saturday May 27th starting at 4:30 at the Lauderhill Sports Complex.