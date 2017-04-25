Caribbean disappoints at World Relays

Only three Caribbean teams managed to finish among the top ten countries in the medal count at the recently held World Relays in Bahamas.

The United States was the overwhelming winner with 60 medals overall, followed by Jamaica with 39 and Australia third with 24 medals.

Trinidad and Tobago and Bahamas could only muster fifth and ninth place finishes with 17 and 15 medals respectively.

The games were not without its spills and thrills after the Jamaicans, who were favorites, despite the absence of the world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, dropped the baton in the men’s 4X100 meters due to a mix up on the back stretch between Kemar Bailey-Cole and Jevaughn Minzie. The final was eventually won by the Canadians. The Jamaican maen also had to be content with silver in the 4X200 relay as Canada romped the event.

The Jamaican women made it to the 4X100 meters final but they too could not bring home the gold medal as they were outsprinted by the German team and had to be content with the silver. But in the $X200 meters they stormed home to hand the country their only gold medal of the two-day event.

The host nation gave their fans something to smile about after they won the mixed 4X400 relays.

The games were well-produced and have now become a permanent fixture in the track and field calendar even though some athletes opted out of the event.