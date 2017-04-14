Brazilian icon Marta signs with Orlando Pride

Five-time FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year Marta is returning to the USA to continue her club career after signing with National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side Orlando Pride last Friday.

The Brazil captain has agreed to a two-year contract, with an option for a third year, with the Florida-based outfit.

She will suit up for her first Orlando Pride’s match this Saturday April 15 away to the Portland Thorns.

The 31-year-old, who had spells in the USA with Los Angeles Sol, Gold Pride and Western New York Flash of the old Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) from 2009 to 2011, joins Orlando after a recent stint in Sweden with Rosengård.

One of women’s football’s most recognizable faces, Marta brings a wealth of experience to the Pride. Not only was she honored women’s world player of the year for five consecutive years from 2006 to 2010, she has appeared in four FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments and the last four editions of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament with Brazil.

Her many individual achievements include winning the adidas Golden Ball as the best player at both the FIFA U-19 Women’s World Championship Thailand 2004 and FIFA Women’s World Cup China 2007, as well as the adidas Golden Shoe as the top scorer at China 2007 with seven goals.