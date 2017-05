Trinidad and Tobago’s Taekwondo fighter, Brandon Joseph, took the silver medal at the recent USAT Florida State Taekwondo Championships, held at the Orlando Hilton Convention Center.

He finished second to Oliver Rene Largaespada. The runner-up spot earned Joseph a spot in the USAT National tournament.

For Joseph — who recently moved up one weight class — this is a second Florida State Championship silver medal. He copped his first in the cadet division two years ago.