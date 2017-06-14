Bolt’s invaluable advice is icing on the cake for DeGrasse

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse has labelled sprint King Usain Bolt as a valuable source of advice and inspiration as the world’s fastest man looks to call it quits following this summer’s London World Championships.

In recent weeks the up and coming Canadian sprinter has targeted spoiling the decorated Jamaican’s retirement party by securing a victory in London. However, the 22-year-old who claimed a bronze medal at the last two major championships, has pointed out that a lot of his confidence has actually come from speaking to the 8 time Olympic and 11 World Championship gold medallist.

“It’s always good to talk to Bolt,” De Grasse told the IAAF website.

“See what he’s up to and how he manages his schedule. I need to be prepared. He’s a multiple Olympic champion, and that’s somewhere I want to be some day,” he added.

“When the best in the world is telling you that you could be one of the best, it gives you a lot of confidence. Whatever he says, it’s like icing on the cake. I just try to go out there and prove to myself and prove to everybody that I belong and I could be one of the best.”