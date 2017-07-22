Bolt confident after season’s first sub 10 clocking

Sprint King wins Monaco Diamond League 100 meters

On the back of his first sub-10-second (9.95) run of the season at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday, 11-time world champion Usain Bolt is satisfied with his race. He won ahead of American Isiah Young (9.98) and South Africa’s Akani Simbini (10.02) respectively.

Bolt, 30, went into his final race before this summer’s world championships with pedestrian times. He ran 10.03s at the Racers Grand Prix on June 10 and 10.06s in Ostrava on June 28. On Friday he ran his season best time before a sold out crowd. Afterwards, he said things are coming together satisfactorily.

Going in the right direction

“It was good, I’m going in the right direction. I still have a lot of work to do. Sub 10 always good. Exciting race, lot of energy,” he said while revealing he’s competing with bittersweet emotions.

“I’m always here for the fans, and of course I will miss the vibe around the track,” he said. “Mixed emotions always. Happy for my career, sad that it’s ending.”

Bolt has held the world record in the 100 and 200 meters since 2009. He gave a hint of his plans after he retires at the end of the season. “(I am) planning to chill after London with my family, but I’m not sure what will be my next plan after this season,” he said.

The Jamaican will now focus on his preparations leading to his final global campaign, the IAAF World Championships beginning in London on August 4.

He has opted out of his pet race the 200 meters leaving speculations open that he is not at full fitness to take on all contenders.