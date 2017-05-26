Blake says his feet will do the talking

After years in the wilderness, Yohan Blake, seems to be finally finding his sprinting feet again.

He is the only man to have beaten Usain Bolt twice in one weekend and was once thought to be the favorite to takeover from the sprint king, but injuries have kept him from realizing that dream.

But since his convincing 100 meters win at the Jamaica Invitational meet in Kingston recently, Blake has vowed to let his feet do the talking instead of verbally responding to critics who have come to doubt his credentials.

After claiming the World Championship 100 meters title in 2011 Blake went on to set the second fastest times ever over the 100m and 200m distances at 9.69 and 19.26.

“I will let my feet speak,” Blake told the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview.

His confidence has been boosted by the 9.93 seconds clocking believes much faster times are in store.

“I am feeling good [as] this is my first 100m this season and running 9.93 seconds, I am really happy,” he added.

“I felt really good and just went with the flow… coach said to come out here and take it easy.”