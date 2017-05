Former world record holder Asafa Powell was second behind South Africa’s Akani Bimbine is the Doha Diamond League 100 meters in Qatar on Friday.

Bimbine was the only sprinter to break the 10 second barrier with 9:99 seconds. Powell, who has the record for the most sub-10 dprints, finished in 10:08 seconds. Qatar’s Femi Ogunode was third in 10:13 seconds.

Olympic silver medalist, Justin Gatlin, was fourth in 10:14 seconds while Olympic bronze medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada was fifth.