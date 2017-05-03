Asafa to face stern test at Doha meet

Guinness Book of World Records inductee and former world record holder, Asafa Powell, will face a stern early season test when he laces up his spikes to face off against perennial rival, Justin Gatlin and rising star Andre De Grasse of Canada at Friday’s Diamond League opener in Doha.

All three sprinters are rated among the world’s elite and are hoping for a strong start to the season in the absence of the world’s fastest man, Usain ‘Lightning’ Bolt.

Gatlin, 35, who has claimed silver medals in the 100 meters event behind Bolt at the last two major championships, is the pre-race favorite, but the 22-year old De Grasse has been rising through the ranks after his bronze medal run at the Rio Olympics.

Powell, who has 97 sub 10-second clockings, will be looking to past the 100 mark as he prepares for the London World Championships.