Woman’s body perched on motorcycle for funeral

The body of a woman biker was positioned on a motorcycle for her funeral by her relatives who honored her wishes to be buried on a motorcycle.

The dead woman, 43-year-old mother of two, Toni Barrow, died in an accident in Barbarees Hill, Barbados on May 1.

A large crowd of curious onlookers gathered at the Better Life Assembly, Hindsbury Road, St Michael to witness what was a first for Barbados, as Barrow’s body was positioned on her motorcycle outside the church instead of inside and in a traditional casket.